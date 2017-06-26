Attorney General Becerra: Supreme Court decision welcome news for gun safety

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued the following statement after the United States Supreme Court declined to hear Peruta v. California, a case which challenged California’s restrictions on carrying concealed guns in public:

“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is welcome news for California and gun safety everywhere. It leaves in place an important and common-sense firearm regulation, one that promotes public safety, respects Second Amendment rights and values the judgment of sheriffs and police chiefs throughout the State on what works best for their communities.”

