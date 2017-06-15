Attorney General Becerra responds to U.S. Department of Education decision to delay student protections

Attorney General Becerra: “Look out, the fox is guarding the hen house”

SACRAMENTO – Following the U.S. Department of Education’s decision on June 14, 2017, to block two important rules that protect students defrauded by for-profit colleges and universities, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued the following statement:

“I cannot say I am surprised that President Trump’s Administration has decided not to protect students from predatory for-profit colleges. It was Trump University that had to pay $25 million for offering sham courses, hiring unqualified instructors, and lying to students about learning secrets to real estate success. The message the Trump Administration is sending our students is coming into focus: look out, the fox is guarding the henhouse.”

