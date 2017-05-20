Attorney General Becerra recognizes National Police Week

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today issued the following statement on National Police Week (May 14-20), which Congress established 55 years ago to recognize law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. Nearly 1,600 Californians have given their lives in the line of duty since California became a state.

“Our brave law enforcement officers are the ones who run toward danger instead of away from it. We are reminded that our safety often comes at a supreme price that we can never truly repay,” said Attorney General Becerra. “Just last week outside our state Capitol, we honored 15 families who lost loved ones while serving their communities. No words can take away their pain or make sense of the loss these families endure. We offer our heartfelt gratitude to the spouses, children, parents, siblings, families and loved ones of our fallen heroes, and we are forever indebted to them for their sacrifice. Like our fallen officers, they will never be forgotten. As Attorney General, my top priority is to ensure the safety of the men and women whose bravery knows no match.”

# # #