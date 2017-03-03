Attorney General Becerra joins amicus brief in defense of transgender rights

SACRAMENTO – Attorney General Xavier Becerra joined 18 state attorneys general in filing a friend-of-the-court brief supporting transgender rights in the United States Supreme Court in Gloucester County School Board v. G.G. The brief, authored by New York and Washington, makes clear that discrimination on the basis of gender identity causes real and significant harm to transgender people and denies students equal access to educational opportunities.

“The federal government took a troubling step backward last week in the ongoing fight to protect students from gender identity discrimination,” said Attorney General Becerra. “I urge the Court to strike down ignorant and degrading policies that perpetuate fear and intolerance. Anti-discrimination laws like those adopted in California have enhanced public safety, not detracted from it. Our office will continue to enforce California’s strong antidiscrimination laws regardless of any change in the federal government’s enforcement practices.”

Last year, the California Attorney General’s Office joined an amicus brief filed with the U.S. District Court of the Middle District of North Carolina in United States v. North Carolina and Carcano v. McCrory, and an amicus brief before the Northern District of Texas in State of Texas v. United States, both in support of transgender rights.

A copy of the brief filed in Gloucester is attached to the electronic version of this release at oag.ca.gov/news.

