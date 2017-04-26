Attorney General Becerra: Courts trump federal government executive overreach again

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued the following statement after the United States District Court, Northern District of California, granted a preliminary nationwide injunction against the Trump administration, which seeks to withhold federal funding for sanctuary jurisdictions.

“As California continues to abide by the Constitution, yet another court has ruled against the Trump Administration’s executive overreach. My office has been clear: we will not compromise our values to accommodate the new Administration, which seeks to hijack crucial resources, sow fear among California families and make our communities less safe. This injunction is consistent with the rule of law. In California, we will always fight to protect our people.” Last month, Attorney General Becerra filed an amicus brief in the County of Santa Clara v. Trump, et al. and City and County of San Francisco v. Trump, et al. cases.

