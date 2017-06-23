Attorney General Becerra: Alabama, Kentucky, South Dakota and Texas added to list of restricted state travel

California will prohibit state-funded and state-sponsored travel due to discriminatory legislation enacted in each state

SAN FRANCISCO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today announced that California will prohibit state-funded and state-sponsored travel to Alabama, Kentucky, South Dakota and Texas based on discriminatory legislation enacted in each state.

“Our country has made great strides in dismantling prejudicial laws that have deprived too many of our fellow Americans of their precious rights. Sadly, that is not the case in all parts of our nation, even in the 21st century. I am announcing today that I am adding four states to the list of states where California-funded or sponsored travel will be restricted on account of the discriminatory nature of laws enacted by those states,” said Attorney General Becerra. “While the California DOJ works to protect the rights of all our people, discriminatory laws in any part of our country send all of us several steps back. That’s why when California said we would not tolerate discrimination against LGBTQ members of our community, we meant it.”

The states added to the list of states subject to AB 1887’s travel restrictions are:

Alabama : HB 24 was enacted on May 2, 2017. HB 24 could prevent qualified prospective LGBT parents from adopting or serving as foster parents.

: HB 24 was enacted on May 2, 2017. HB 24 could prevent qualified prospective LGBT parents from adopting or serving as foster parents. Kentucky: SB 17 was enacted on March 16, 2017. SB 17 could allow student-run organizations in colleges and K-12 schools to discriminate against classmates based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

SB 17 was enacted on March 16, 2017. SB 17 could allow student-run organizations in colleges and K-12 schools to discriminate against classmates based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. South Dakota : SB 149 was enacted March 10, 2017. SB 149 could prevent qualified LGBT couples from adopting or serving as foster parents.

: SB 149 was enacted March 10, 2017. SB 149 could prevent qualified LGBT couples from adopting or serving as foster parents. Texas: HB 3859 was enacted on June 15, 2017. HB 3859, allows foster care agencies to discriminate against children in foster care and potentially disqualify LGBT families from the state’s foster and adoption system.

AB 1887 prohibits state-funded and state-sponsored travel to states with laws that authorize or require discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression or against same-sex couples or their families. The California legislation went into effect on January 1, 2017. This restriction applies to state agencies, departments, boards, authorities, and commissions, including an agency, department, board, authority, or commission of the University of California, the Board of Regents of the University of California, and the California State University.

“These discriminatory laws in Texas, North Carolina, North Dakota, and other states are completely out of step with the values that make California the vibrant economic powerhouse that it is,” said Rick Zbur, Executive Director of Equality California. “As some state legislatures around the country choose to target and harm LGBTQ people and their families, it is imperative that California continue to denounce those actions publicly and financially. We applaud Attorney General Becerra for taking action to ensure that California is supporting the LGBTQ community and opposing discrimination both inside and beyond our borders.”

“Today, the ACLU is proud to stand with our partners and Attorney General Becerra, and do our part to make freedom and justice a reality for every American – regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression,” said Ashley Morris, Organizing Director, ACLU of Northern California.

For additional information on AB 1887 including the list of states and Frequently Asked Questions visit: www.oag.ca.gov/ab1887/faqs.

