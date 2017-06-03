Attempted home invader attacks female resident, she confronts causing him to flee

On June 2, 2017, at approximately 10:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residential burglary in progress in the 700 block of Redwood Blvd. Jordi Rouiller, 26 years of age of Redding, reported an unknown male subject attempted to open the backdoor of her residence and gain entry.

Upon arrival, officers learned Rouiller confronted the unknown suspect. The suspect then punched and slapped Rouiller. Roullier fought back and was able to stop the suspect causing him to flee the area. Officers conducted an extensive search with ground and K-9 units; however, they were unsuccessful. The suspect was described as a white male adult, 5-6”, 145 lbs, wearing black clothing, and tattoos on his hands. Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Redding Police Department.