Asphalt Cowboys and Redding Rodeo parade committee seek theme contest entries

Asphalt Cowboys announces 2017 Rodeo Parade Theme Contest

Asphalt Cowboys and Redding Rodeo Parade Co-Chairmen Tom Spade and Brian Walton announce the 2017 Rodeo Parade Theme Contest FINAL CALL for entries. Entries must be submitted by Feb 1, 2017

Each theme entry must be short and create a “subject” to guide decoration for parade entries and all Rodeo week events. More than one theme suggestion may be submitted, but please place all entries on one page as one submission. All entries should be sent to the Asphalt Cowboys, P.O. Box 992211, Redding, CA 96099-2211. Entrants are encouraged to enter as often and as soon as possible as the earliest postmark will be recognized in the event of a tie.

The winner of this year’s contest will be awarded $100 cash, and will be a special guest of the Cowboys in the parade.

For more information, contact Tom Spade at 241-0201 or 227-6859.