Asphalt Cowboys notifies community of Celebration of Life for Gary Cressey

On behalf of the Cressey Family, the Asphalt Cowboys would like to notify the public that a “Celebration of Life” for Gary Cressey will be held on Thursday March 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.,at the Redding Christian Fellowship Church located at 2157 Victor Ave in Redding California. The “Celebration of Life” in honor of Gary Cressey is open to the public and all who knew Gary are invited to join the Cressey family and the Asphalt Cowboys as we share a nostalgic look at the life and times of our dear friend. Affectionately known as the Man with the Golden Voice, Gary would be honored to have you in attendance and he would want everyone to be in casual dress or your favorite racing gear. The “Celebration of Life” will be a time to share and enjoy the stories and memories that he was so fortunate to have created with thousands of friends and loved ones. Please make plans to accompany the community as we remember and pay tribute to our loving friend Gary Cressey.

On Friday March 10th at 10:00 a.m., your presence is requested at Shasta Speedway as Gary will take his last lap around the track that he made famous. Everyone is encouraged to dress in racing apparel and observe as Gary will solidify history by taking his final and historical checkered flag. The Patriot Guard Riders will escort a procession from Shasta Speedway to the Veterans Cemetery in Igo, California where a private ceremony for the Cressey family and close friends will lovingly present Gary to his final resting place. Celebrate Life….Celebrate Gary Cressey who is not only an icon but a man that loved his family, friends, his dog Tecate and the community where he was highly regarded as a Pillar of the Empire. Please join us at Shasta Speedway for this memorable event.