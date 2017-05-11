Asphalt Cowboys invite kids and pets to attend Kiddie Pet Parade at Mt. Shasta Mall

CALLING ALL KIDS

The Asphalt Cowboys invite you to our annual Kiddie Pet Parade in the Mt. Shasta Mall in the assembly area in front of JC Penney. ALL kids and their pets are invited to attend and march in the parade.

Each year the Asphalt Cowboys produce many public events to support the activities of the Redding Rodeo. The Kiddie Pet Parade is a fun and enjoyable event for kids of all ages. Parents and Grandparents are encouraged to bring your kids and their pets and be part of this wonderful and exciting event for kids. Ice Cream and beverages will be provided after the parade. There will be an awards presentation for all entries immediately following the parade. Please join us for this memorable event.

