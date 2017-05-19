Asphalt Cowboys give last clues for the Lone Strangers and Loot—Friday

Good Morning! As of this time, the LOOT has NOT been found and the Lone Strangers have not been identified. Each category is worth $100 today. We are calling for all Super Sleuths to figure it out today.
Here are your clues for Friday May 19.
LONE STRANGERS
Starting in the middle,
Is truly the Key;
I’d check every pub and grill,
serving Shasta County
The LOOT
The bandits were dining,
perhaps on a break;
Covered while waiting,
for a fine Cowboy steak
The Big Pancake Breakfast kicks off at 5am and the Cowboys will be serving pancakes until 10am. This is the Largest outdoor breakfast in the world. Tomorrow the Rodeo Parade kicks off the day at 10am sharp in downtown Redding. It’s been another great week for the Asphalt Cowboys and we are thankful for your involvement.
See you at the Rodeo tonight.
The Asphalt Cowboys give clues for the Lone Strangers and Loot that is hidden as part of Redding Rodeo Week. The Loot is always on public property, within city limits, is never buried and does not require climbing to reach it. To guess and/or identify the Lone Strangers call 223-1188. If the Loot is found, turn it in to the Redding Chamber of Commerce.
No one has correctly identified the Lone Strangers and the Loot has not been found at this time.
Clues for Thursday, May 18
THE LONE STRANGERS
We looked under the boards,
searched the house and grounds;
That loot for all we know,
weighed a thousand pounds.
THE LOOT
These pillars robbed a bank,
and left loot there too;
in a Marine setting,
there’s so much to do.
The Asphalt Cowboys will be setting up for the Big Pancake Breakfast in Downtown’s Roaring Gulch this morning and the outrageously fun Kiddie Pet Parade is today at 4pmin the Mt. Shasta Mall. Kids of all ages and their pets. It’s a highlight of the week and one of our favorite events!
Clues for Wednesday, May 17
Lone Strangers
Who knows where they landed,
or elected to go;
if they’re out in the woods,
Or at the Rodeo
The Loot
After fleeing in a thing,
they hid their precious treasure;
then heard a noise above,
while others took measure.
Clue for Tuesday, May 16
LONE STRANGERS
The law on their tail,
couldn’t take them down.
They ran past the Cowboys,
from the center of town;
THE LOOT
The sounds of the water,
lead the robbers here;
Ride they did,
’til the coast was clear.
The loot is worth $400 today.
To identify the Strangers call 223-1188
If you find the loot, turn it in at the Chamber of Commerce
Clues for Monday May 15th –
LONE STRANGERS – The Lone Stranger and Sidekick
escaped to the hills,
One after the other
To count those new bills.
THE LOOT – The Loot’s been hidden,
where trees abound;
Neither hung nor buried,
Seek until found.
Complete and up to the minute information on all Rodeo Week activities can be found on the Asphalt Cowboys Facebook Page
L