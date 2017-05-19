Asphalt Cowboys give last clues for the Lone Strangers and Loot—Friday

Good Morning! As of this time, the LOOT has NOT been found and the Lone Strangers have not been identified. Each category is worth $100 today. We are calling for all Super Sleuths to figure it out today.

Here are your clues for Friday May 19.

LONE STRANGERS

Starting in the middle,

Is truly the Key;

I’d check every pub and grill,

serving Shasta County

The LOOT

The bandits were dining,

perhaps on a break;

Covered while waiting,

for a fine Cowboy steak

The Big Pancake Breakfast kicks off at 5am and the Cowboys will be serving pancakes until 10am . This is the Largest outdoor breakfast in the world. Tomorrow the Rodeo Parade kicks off the day at 10am sharp in downtown Redding. It’s been another great week for the Asphalt Cowboys and we are thankful for your involvement.

See you at the Rodeo tonight .