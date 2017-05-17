Asphalt Cowboys give clues for the Lone Strangers and Loot—Wednesday

The Asphalt Cowboys give clues for the Lone Strangers and Loot that is hidden as part of Redding Rodeo Week. The Loot is always on public property, within city limits, is never buried and does not require climbing to reach it. To guess and/or identify the Lone Strangers call 223-1188. If the Loot is found, turn it in to the Redding Chamber of Commerce.

Clues for Wednesday, May 17

Lone Strangers

Who knows where they landed, or elected to go; if they’re out in the woods, Or at the Rodeo The Loot After fleeing in a thing, they hid their precious treasure; then heard a noise above, while others took measure.

Clue for Tuesday, May 16

LONE STRANGERS

The law on their tail, couldn’t take them down. They ran past the Cowboys, from the center of town; THE LOOT The sounds of the water, lead the robbers here; Ride they did, ’til the coast was clear.

The loot is worth $400 today.

Clues for Monday May 15th –

LONE STRANGERS – The Lone Stranger and Sidekick

escaped to the hills,

One after the other

To count those new bills.

THE LOOT – The Loot’s been hidden,

where trees abound;

Neither hung nor buried,

Seek until found.

