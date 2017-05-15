Asphalt Cowboys give clues for the Lone Strangers and Loot—Monday

The Asphalt Cowboys give clues for the Lone Strangers and Loot that is hidden as part of Redding Rodeo Week. The Loot is always on public property, within city limits, is never buried and does not require climbing to reach it. To guess and/or identify the Lone Strangers call 223-1188. If the Loot is found, turn it in to the Redding Chamber of Commerce.

Clues for Monday May 15th –

LONE STRANGERS – The Lone Stranger and Sidekick

escaped to the hills,

One after the other

To count those new bills.

THE LOOT – The Loot’s been hidden,

where trees abound;

Neither hung nor buried,

Seek until found.