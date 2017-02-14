Asphalt Cowboys announce the 2017 parade theme winner

The 2017 Redding Rodeo Parade theme has been selected. “Myth and Magic of the Old West”. Submitted by Kathy Knudson of Redding, this years’ theme was chosen out of hundreds entries received at the Asphalt Cowboys world headquarters in Redding, Ca.

As the winning entry, Kathy will receive a one hundred dollar cash prize and will be showcased with special recognition as she rides through the parade on Saturday May 20th. Interested parties wanting to enter the parade can pick up an entry form beginning March 1st at the Redding Chamber of Commerce, Lulu’s Restaurant and the Paint Mart. The parade entry form will also be available on the Asphalt Cowboys new and improved website.

The Asphalt Cowboys are gearing up for Rodeo week activities which includes the annual golf tournament and a week long list of events in the community. Follow the Asphalt Cowboys on Facebook for ongoing and up to the minute details of rodeo week.

The Asphalt Cowboys will be out in the community selling Pancake Breakfast tickets beginning in April. Be on the lookout for the bright yellow shirts or contact your favorite Cowboy to get tickets.

Congratulations to parade theme winner Kathy Knudson The Asphalt Cowboys are excited for this years’ Myth and magic of the Old West and we hope to see you at the 2017 Redding Rodeo