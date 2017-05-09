Arrests made of juvenile shooting on Mistletoe Lane

On Monday, May 8, 2017, at 4:54 a.m., Redding Police Officers responded to a call of a reported gunshot victim at 1430 Mistletoe Lane in Redding. Officers located a 16-year-old victim at the scene suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. The victim is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

There were several occupants at the Mistletoe Lane residence when the shooting occurred. They were all transported to the Redding Police Department Investigations Division and interviewed regarding the incident. The investigation identified 19-year-old Enrique Padilla of Redding as the main suspect.

Investigators obtained information that Padilla was staying in an unknown room at the Best Western Plus Hotel, located at 1080 Twin View Blvd in Redding. Investigators, with assistance from CHP Investigators, conducted surveillance in the area during the night. On May 9, 2017, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Padilla was observed leaving the hotel in a vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and Padilla was taken into custody without incident. A search warrant was subsequently served at the hotel which revealed evidence possibly linking Padilla to the shooting.

Padilla was interviewed at length and made incriminating statements regarding his involvement in the case. He was ultimately booked into the Shasta County Jail for attempted murder and felony child endangerment. His bail was set at $600,000.

Further investigation revealed 23-year-old Christian Smith-Gray, of Redding, was also involved in the case. He was interviewed and booked into the Shasta County Jail for attempted murder and felony child endangerment.

A clear motive for the shooting has not been established, but it is believed that Padilla was upset that his ex-girlfriend, who lives at the Mistletoe Lane residence, had been seeing other people.