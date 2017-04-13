Armed robbery at Metro PCS on Hartnell

On today’s date at about 6:00 p.m., an employee at Metro PCS, located at 916 Hartnell Avenue, reported that a subject armed with a handgun robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect with the handgun was described as a heavy-set white male adult in his 40’s wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, baseball cap, and aviator type sunglasses. There was also a second suspect involved who was described as a slim build white male adult in his 30’s wearing a green jacket, baseball cap, and blue jeans. Both suspects were last seen fleeing the location on foot.

The Redding Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Redding Police Investigations at 225-4200 or Secret Witness of Shasta County at 243-2319 or www.scsecretwitness.com.