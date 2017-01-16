Armed male robs Redding Dutch Bros

On Sunday, January 15, 2017, at approximately 9:44 p.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dutch Bros. Coffee located in the 8500 block of Airport Rd on report of an armed robbery. At approximately 9:47 p.m., deputies arrived on scene and contacted an employee who stated an unknown male adult walked up to the business, brandished a handgun and demanded money. The unknown male then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. After the unknown suspect fled the area, the store employee called 911 to report the incident.

Shasta County Sheriff deputies checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is on-going, and anyone with information in regards to this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.