Another Chance to host Soup Kitchen fundraiser

Another Chance Animal Welfare League will present its FAMOUS Soup Kitchen Fundraiser on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 4:00 to 6:30 pm at the Millville Grange Hall located at 22037 Old 44 Drive, Palo Cedro. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children.

Guests will receive all-you-can eat soup, bread, grilled cheese sandwiches, desserts and their famous Junk Yard Cookies. There will be chance to win great raffle prizes.

Another Chance invites you to come out of the cold and enjoy a warm dinner made by the best cooks ever.

Please come and Support the Animals in Need