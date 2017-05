On Saturday, June 3, 2017, Another Chance Animal Welfare League Thrift Store will be sharing some our local artist’s art from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The public is invited to view the art, browse the thrift store and stay for a bite to eat. ACAWL volunteers will be serving up some fruit for a breakfast treat at only $1 a spoon dip.