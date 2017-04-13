Annual Week of the Young Child kicks off April 22nd

First 5 Shasta invests in mini-grants, children’s books for celebration events

It’s time to plan a week of fun with little ones! The annual Week of the Young Child (WOYC) will be taking place April 22-29, 2017 and the WOYC calendar of over 40 free events is now available at First 5 Shasta or online at first5shasta.org.

Shasta County joins communities across the nation in putting the focus on the needs of

young children during the WOYC. Early childhood is an exciting period of dramatic brain development and intense exploration, growth, and learning. Children are establishing a foundation for learning that will serve them for life. First 5 Shasta is proud to invest in 0-to-5 programs, services, and activities, including the WOYC celebration, that support this crucial phase of life. First 5 Shasta has awarded $6,450 in mini-grants to organizations hosting many of the WOYC events at locations across Shasta County. In addition, children’s books valued at $12,745 have been provided for distribution to families attending these events.

When it comes to making a difference for Shasta County, First 5 Shasta remains at the forefront of investors dedicating money, energy, and expertise where it can do the most good – early childhood. This investment benefits the entire community for generations to come as children grow into successful students and productive adults.

First 5 Shasta was established after California voters approved Proposition 10 in 1998, adding a 50-cent tax on tobacco to fund programs and activities that support early childhood development and school readiness. To date, First 5 Shasta has invested over $25 million in local programs, services, and activities that benefit children ages 0-to-5. Learn more: first5shasta.org