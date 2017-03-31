Tonight last chance to view the Annual Juried Middle School Art Competition

Without hesitation, I will tell you that being asked to jury this show was a wonderful and rewarding experience. The opportunity to see the creative and diverse range of media these young artists are using was exciting.

There is no rule book for being a juror. To be a juror is both intimidating and invigorating. Standing in front of each art piece I look for presentation, technical skill, craftsmanship, and creativity. Does it express a mood or is there a story? Is the piece well executed? Is the artist emotionally invested in his or her artwork?

I consider composition, color, subject matter, and mediums. I then looked for ideas, a personal or unique vision. Did the artist push boundaries, take risks or break rules? Does it invite me to explore it further and would I like to see more work by this artist?

I want to congratulate the artists whose artwork was admitted to the show. The jury process is not kind but I want to encourage any artist who did not make it into the show to not give up and to continue to believe in their work. Keep working.

I would like to thank Agata Maruszewski, Curator and Office Manager for the Shasta County Arts Council and her staff for the professional and personal assistance.

Finally, I want to thank the Shasta County Arts Council for the wonderful opportunity to juror this show.

Kimberly Fitzsimmons

Artist