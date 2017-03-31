    Tonight last chance to view the Annual Juried Middle School Art Competition

    By Judy -
    0
    6
    Closing this week at Old City Hall Annual Juried Middle School Art Competition through March 31
    Hours: Tue-Thu, noon – 5pm; Fridays – noon – 6pm
    Old City Hall—1313 Market Street, Redding
    shastaartscouncil.org
     

    2nd Annual Juried Middle School Art Competition!

    Participating schools:
    Academy of Personalized Learning
    Burney Junior High School
    Mistletoe School
    Redding School of the Arts
    Stellar Charter School

    University Preparatory School

    W I N N E R S
     
    Merit
    Excellence
    Best of show
    APL
    Annalise Hill
    “Glad to See Ya”
     
    U-Prep
    Lily Flake
    “Love brings us together”
    Natasha Tello
    “Cardboard Popart”
     
    RSA
    Makenaskye Thorpe
    “Value Dragon – “Bob””
     
    Burney Jr. High School
    Tyler Olney
    “Zartok”
    RSA
    Camille Brown
    “Homage to Van Gogh”
     
    U-Prep
    Chet Crummett
    “In a Galaxy Far Far Away”
    Angeni Williams
    “Dancer”
    Amelia Carrillo
    “Max (ine)”
    2D
    APL
    Annalise Hill
    “The Future is still Hope”
    3D
    U Prep
    Sarah Woodward
    “The Book”
    Juror Statement: 
    K I M   F I T Z S I M M O N S
     

    Without hesitation, I will tell you that being asked to jury this show was a wonderful and rewarding experience. The opportunity to see the creative and diverse range of media these young artists are using was exciting.

    There is no rule book for being a juror. To be a juror is both intimidating and invigorating. Standing in front of each art piece I look for presentation, technical skill, craftsmanship, and creativity. Does it express a mood or is there a story? Is the piece well executed? Is the artist emotionally invested in his or her artwork?

    I consider composition, color, subject matter, and mediums. I then looked for ideas, a personal or unique vision. Did the artist push boundaries, take risks or break rules? Does it invite me to explore it further and would I like to see more work by this artist?

    I want to congratulate the artists whose artwork was admitted to the show. The jury process is not kind but I want to encourage any artist who did not make it into the show to not give up and to continue to believe in their work. Keep working.

    I would like to thank Agata Maruszewski, Curator and Office Manager for the Shasta County Arts Council and her staff for the professional and personal assistance.
    Finally, I want to thank the Shasta County Arts Council for the wonderful opportunity to juror this show.

    Kimberly Fitzsimmons
    Artist

     
     
     

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY