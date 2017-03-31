Tonight last chance to view the Annual Juried Middle School Art Competition

2nd Annual Juried Middle School Art Competition!
University Preparatory School
|
Merit
|
Excellence
|
Best of show
|
APL
Annalise Hill
“Glad to See Ya”
U-Prep
Lily Flake
“Love brings us together”
Natasha Tello
“Cardboard Popart”
RSA
Makenaskye Thorpe
“Value Dragon – “Bob””
Burney Jr. High School
Tyler Olney
“Zartok”
|
RSA
Camille Brown
“Homage to Van Gogh”
U-Prep
Chet Crummett
“In a Galaxy Far Far Away”
Angeni Williams
“Dancer”
Amelia Carrillo
“Max (ine)”
|
2D
APL
Annalise Hill
“The Future is still Hope”
3D
U Prep
Sarah Woodward
“The Book”
Without hesitation, I will tell you that being asked to jury this show was a wonderful and rewarding experience. The opportunity to see the creative and diverse range of media these young artists are using was exciting.
There is no rule book for being a juror. To be a juror is both intimidating and invigorating. Standing in front of each art piece I look for presentation, technical skill, craftsmanship, and creativity. Does it express a mood or is there a story? Is the piece well executed? Is the artist emotionally invested in his or her artwork?
I consider composition, color, subject matter, and mediums. I then looked for ideas, a personal or unique vision. Did the artist push boundaries, take risks or break rules? Does it invite me to explore it further and would I like to see more work by this artist?
I want to congratulate the artists whose artwork was admitted to the show. The jury process is not kind but I want to encourage any artist who did not make it into the show to not give up and to continue to believe in their work. Keep working.
I would like to thank Agata Maruszewski, Curator and Office Manager for the Shasta County Arts Council and her staff for the professional and personal assistance.
Finally, I want to thank the Shasta County Arts Council for the wonderful opportunity to juror this show.
Kimberly Fitzsimmons
Artist