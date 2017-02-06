Annual Beef Princess and Ambassador contest and dinner slated for Feb. 25

Shasta County CattleWomen’s will present the 51st Annual BEEF PRINCESS CONTEST and DINNER PARTY and 25th Annual BEEF AMBASSADOR CONTEST on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Oddfellows Hall 22551 Silverbridge Road, Palo Cedro.

Come and enjoy a special western style evening with friends and have a delicious beef dinner with all the trimmings prepared by Vic Woolery and Company.

The Shasta County girl, aged 16-21, who is selected as the 2017 Beef Princess will represent us at fairs, rodeos and beef promotions. If you know an eligible girl who would like to compete, have her call Sandee Monroe at 515-2326.

They will also select the new Beef Ambassador Team that evening. Up to three Junior Beef Ambassadors (male or female) and one Senior Beef Ambassador (male or female) will be chosen to represent Shasta County at the California Competition in Bakersfield.

Check out Shasta Cattlewomen’s Facebook page for more information! Call Ginger Fowler at 396-2411 for dinner reservations and tickets!!! The Cattlemen’s Association will have raffle tickets available at the dinner for the Henry lever action 30-30 rifle raffle. Proceeds to benefit Agriculture Education. The winning ticket will be drawn at the dinner!!

Don’t miss a wonderful evening! Round up your friends, and please purchase your tickets by February 17, 2017!

Hope to see you there, Rick Fischer, President

Sandee Monroe, President Shasta County Cattlemen Shasta County CattleWomen

Please RSVP by February 17, 2017, by mailing the registration form below.



Enclosed is my check (made payable to Shasta County CattleWomen) for $_______ for _____ reservations at $25/person.

Names: ___________________________________

Please make checks payable to SCCW and mail to: Ginger Fowler, 5467 Shoup Road, Igo CA 96047—Tel (530) 396-2411