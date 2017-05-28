Alturas CHP pilot spots aircraft accident in Fall River Mills; assists couple from Butte County

On Saturday, May 27, 2017, at 1:13 p.m. a California Highway Patrol aircraft was flying from Alturas to Redding. As the CHP aircraft flew over Totten Air Field in Fall River Mills, California, the officer saw what appeared to be an aircraft accident on the airfield. CHP Officer Andrew Lockwood landed his aircraft to assist the pilot and passenger. Officer Lockwood then notified dispatch, at which time the Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation.

The aircraft was a 1968 Cessna 185 Skywagon, which had just been purchased three days prior by the pilot in this incident, a Jerry Jones (age 59). Jones has been a certified pilot for at least two years. Jones’ passenger was Heather Jay (age 39). Jay has also been a pilot since 2009 and a certified flight instructor since 2015. Both Jones and Jay are residents of Butte County.

Sometime just after 1:00 PM, Jones had successfully landed the aircraft on the runway. Jay had described the landing as “very nice.” However, as the plane began to decelerate, a gust of wind from the southeast hit the aircraft on the right side. Jones attempted to counteract the wind by utilizing both the left rudder and brake, but the aircraft performed a sudden “Ground Loop” and landed on one side. This collapsed the left landing gear, left wing and propeller. Jones and Jay were able to walk away from the accident without injury.