Alternative/electronic artist Zealyn to perform at The Stirring

Los Angeles-based alternative/electronic artist, Zealyn, will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at The Stirring, 2250 Churn Creek Road, Redding. This show will also feature offerings from local artists Soule, Ariel Pemberton and Julie Vogel.

Zealyn made her debut by releasing an EP titled Limbic System “that occupies the middle ground between the digital and the organic.” She followed up by releasing an alternate version of the EP, titled Limbic System: Reimagined, which features 7 different producers re-interpreting each song as their own.

Redding will be the third stop on her first National tour of a 7 1/2 week run that will cover the entire United States.

Tickets are available online for $10 plus $2 handling charge.