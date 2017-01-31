Under-aged suspect steals car, short pursuit, then crashes vehicle

On Jan. 20, 2017, at approximately 2:45 p.m., officers of the Redding Police Department began responding to Movies 14, located at 980 Dana Drive, for reports of a “strong arm carjacking just occurred.” Victim Martin PASTRANA called 911 stating a black male adult had just pushed him, took the keys to his vehicle and fled in it. PASTRANA gave SHASCOM a description of the suspect and his 1993 Subaru Legacy which was relayed to responding units.

Officers observed the Subaru driving erratically and without its lights on south bound on Churn Creek Road. The vehicle fled and a short pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued southbound on Churn Creek past Hartnell Avenue. Speeds briefly reached approximately 80 M.P.H. The Driver of the vehicle crashed the car into landscaping on the west side of the Super 8 Motel located at Churn Creek Road and South Bonnyview Drive. The drive then fled on foot towards the industrial area behind the motel.

Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded to assist with a perimeter. California Highway Patrol Officers detained the suspect as he attempted to flee across I-5.

Victim Martin PASTRANA was transported to the location and positively identified the detained subject as the responsible party. Officers identified the subject as a 15 year old group home placement from the Sacramento area. Juveniles names are generally not released due to state laws.

PASTRANA, who works at the movie theatre, stated he returned to his vehicle to retrieve items he forgot. When exiting his vehicle PASTRANA stated he was confronted by the Juvenile who was acting like he had a gun. The Juvenile eventually produced a tire iron and demanded the victim’s keys, wallet, and phone. The victim threw his keys at the Juvenile and ran away while calling 911.