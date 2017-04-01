Additional human remains located in Whiskeytown Lake, Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate

On Saturday, April 1, 2017, divers with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Boating Safety Unit located additional human remains from the Brandy Creek Marina believed to be the remains of Bridget Jacobs. The condition of the newly found remains are consistent with being dismembered and not decomposition. The Major Crimes Unit is not releasing what body parts were located at this time for the integrity of the criminal investigation against Philip Jacobs who remains in the Shasta County Jail on a charge of murder.

Due to the winds and silty lake bottom, water clarity in the lake is poor and slowing search efforts. Dive efforts will not be conducted tomorrow but will resume early in the week when water clarity is expected to improve.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of Bridget Jacobs. Anyone with information about Bridget and Philip Jacob’s is urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 530-245-6540 or the Major Crimes Unit directly at 530-245-6135 or at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us .