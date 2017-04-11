Acclaimed illusionist Jason Michaels to perform at Cascade Theatre

World renowned illusionist as part of their 2016 – 2017 Concert Season

Acclaimed illusionist, Jason Michaels, will be performing his mind-bending and inspirational show at Cascade Theatre on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Single tickets for this event are $40 (adults) and $20 (students), available through the Cascade Theatre box office or online at www.cascadetheatre.org. Season tickets for the Shasta Live! 2017-2018 concert series are now available for $70 (adults), $35 (students), and $175 (family). New subscribers for the upcoming 2017-2018 will receive FREE admission to this concert! For more information, or to purchase season tickets, call 530-247-7355 or visit the association online at www.shastalive.com.

Jason Michaels is an internationally award-winning magician who has entertained audiences in twelve countries around the world. Not your typical “rabbit from a hat” magician, Michaels describes his show as “interactive and fun, with incredible true stories that compliment my magic routines. Audience members of all ages can expect to be amazed and inspired to seek the magic in life.” Diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome as age thirteen, Michaels found his uncontrollable tics and twitches vanished like a magic trick when he performed magic. In his show, Michaels uses the escape from a straitjacket to demonstrate the power of overcoming obstacles, like the tics of his Tourette’s Syndrome, that feel like impossible obstacles. In addition to the straitjacket escape, Michaels plans on bringing audience members on to the stage to participate in other incredible feats. “Audience members should expect to be directly involved in magic they would normally only expect to see on television,” says Michaels. View a video on Jason Michaels

The Shasta Community Concert Association was established in 1937 to present acclaimed national talent to the Redding community. This all-volunteer, nonprofit organization seeks to enrich the community by providing live concerts and support arts experiences for students through their Fine Arts Enrichment outreach program. Membership benefits include reciprocity with several neighboring community concert associations.

Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters. View a video about Live On Stage.