ACAWL to serve breakfast AND ice cream at next “First Saturday Dollar a Dip”

On July 1, 2017, Another Chance Animal Welfare League will be holding their monthly “First Saturday Dollar a Dip” at the thrift store—9384- D Deschutes in Palo Cedro.

The “Saturday Dollar a Dip” concept will consist of food being served for a scoop like— salad, beans, breakfast items, and ice cream. These events will also include other attractions such as art, music, plant sales, car show, adoptions (of course), and games for the kids.