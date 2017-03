On May 6, 2017, Another Chance Animal Welfare League (ACAWL), will be holding their 4th Annual Mexican Dinner fundraiser at the Palo Cedro Community Hall, 20237 Old 44 Drive, Palo Cedro.

The public is invited to the all-you-can-eat buffet that will feature your Mexican favorite dishes prepared by the Kitchen Kritters —ACAWL volunteers. Tickets are available at the door for $10 per person. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and close at 7:00. Call 547-7387 for more details.