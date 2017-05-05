While on 9-1-1 line, caller shoots allegedly knife wielding subject

On Friday, May 5, 2017, at 7:02 A.M., Redding Police Officers responded to the apartments at 1012 Layton Road in Redding, regarding a disturbance. While enroute to the apartments officers were advised two males could be heard on the 911 call arguing. The caller advised a male subject was outside his apartment armed with a knife. A short time later, and prior to the arrival of officers, a gunshot rang out and the 911 caller advised he had shot the other male.

Officers arrived and located a male subject deceased from a single gunshot wound. Redding Police Investigators responded to conduct the investigation. Numerous witnesses were interviewed and physical evidence was recovered at the scene.

The 911 caller who fired the shot was cooperative with investigators and provided a statement regarding the incident. The identity of the deceased subject is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other injuries were reported, no structures or vehicles were struck by gunfire. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4200.