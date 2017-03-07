$50,000 worth of equipment stolen from U.S. Government facilities —suspects arrested

On Feb. 27, 2017, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office had recovered a pair of snow

mobiles on PG&E property near the Hat 2 Powerhouse Road. The snow mobiles looked abandoned and were not reported stolen at the time. Further investigation revealed the snow mobiles were registered to the US Government.

On Feb. 27, 2017, the United States Forest Service Work Center in Hat Creek discovered one of their buildings was broken into where chainsaws and various equipment were stolen. USFS law enforcement officers took an initial report. The Sheriff’s Office assisted the USFS with evidence collection at that time.

On Mar. 6, 2017, the United States Forest Service

Work Center in Hat Creek

again discovered another burglary to several buildings. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office assisted USFS LEO’s by assigning an ID Technician and Deputies for a joint investigation due to equipment and utility vehicles totaling an estimated $50,000.00 dollars.

During the course of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was able to identify three suspects. These suspects were Aaron Shawn Phipps (age 47), Lyna Gail Phipps (age 47) both from the Cassel area and Joshua Jeremiah White (age 41) from Burney. Probation searches were conducted at their residence where the majority of the stolen equipment and UTV were recovered. Joshua White was not at home at the time of the search.

Later that evening around 5:55 PM, a Deputy from the Burney Station spotted

Joshua White driving in a white Ford pickup truck. This pickup truck was seen on video surveillance during the burglary. The Deputy conducted an enforcement stop on the vehicle where Josh White was detained. In the vehicle White was driving, USFS Agents located additional stolen property and almost an ounce of methamphetamine. White was later discovered to have six outstanding warrants. Due to the burglaries occurring on United States Property, US Forest Service Agents conducted the interviews and will be seeking charges both on a state and federal level. It should be noted the majority of the stolen property has been recovered.