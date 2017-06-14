2017 American Honey Queen coming to Palo Cedro

Maia Jaycox will be coming to Palo Cedro during the week of September 5 through 10, 2017, as part of her National Honey Month Tour.

On September 9 and 10, 2017, Ms. Jaycox will make an appearance at the 37th Annual Palo Cedro Honey Bee Festival, sponsored by the Palo Cedro Community Park at Bishop Quinn Community Center—21893 Old 44 Drive, Palo Cedro.

The Honey Queen will be speaking to festival attendees about the importance of honeybees to the public’s daily lives and how the diverse flight path of honeybees extends from food to fiber. She will also share the information on how honey can enhance everyone’s natural beauty. Ms. Jaycox will also be making several local school visits during her stay.

Maia is the 19-year-old daughter of Scott and Juli Jaycox of Webster City, IA. She is a sophomore at Iowa State University in the open option program with an interest in biology. She is a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority at Iowa State. Maia began beekeeping with her family about four years ago and currently tends to seven hives of bees.

As the 2017 American Honey Queen, Maia serves as a national spokesperson on behalf of the American Beekeeping Federation, a trade organization representing beekeepers and honey producers throughout the United States. The Honey Queen and Princess speak and promote in venues nationwide, and, as such Queen Maia will travel throughout the United States in 2016. Prior to being selected as the American Honey Queen, Maia served as the 2016 Iowa Honey Queen. In this role, she promoted the honey industry at fairs, festivals, and farmers’ markets, via media interviews, and in schools.

The beekeeping industry touches the lives of every individual in our country. In fact, honeybees are responsible for nearly one-third of our entire diet, in regards to the pollination services that they provide for a large majority of fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes. This amounts to nearly $19 billion per year of direct value from honeybee pollination to United States agriculture.