Rivercity Jazz Society to present Annual School Jazz Day at the Mt. Shasta Mall

The Rivercity Jazz Society is proud to present the 18th Annual School Jazz Day at the Mt Shasta Mall. Local school bands will perform in concert from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday March 11, 2017. The Rivercity Jazz Society hosts the event in support of local school music programs and young musicians.

The line up includes middle and high school jazz bands from Anderson and Redding. Donations are welcome.

Mail your donation today to RCJ, P. O. Box 494723, Redding, Ca 96049-4723. Show your support for school music by joining them at the Mt Shasta Mall near the JC Penny’s entrance. Raffle tickets will be available for the many great prizes.