Summer Mountain Music and Arts Festival adds Wood & Wire bluegrass band as headline act

Festival organizers have just added a really great band —”Wood & Wire” to the 2017 Summer Mountain Music and Arts Festival on July 22, 2017. “Wood & Wire” are an up and coming bluegrass band touring out of Austin Texas that just happened to be in Redding. So they snagged them up and they are now the headliner act for this year’s event that already had a solid lineup of bands.

Saturday, July 22nd will be a great day of fun, food, drinks, live art demonstrations and outstanding music from One Button Suit, the Rock Ridge Bluegrass Band, The Buckhorn Mountain Stompers, The Jim Cook Band and others…

Cedar Crest Vineyards is once again providing Craft Beer to their already amazing array of Cedar Crest Wines. Award winning Dills Delli is providing the food this year and we have Kettle Korn and also Crepes from Crepetivity.

The Tehama County Arts Council are providing artists and we will have Live Art Events including “Paint Free – Be Free” free mural art project of kids of all ages.



Get your tickets here…

All Day Festival tickets are $20.

Advanced tickets are $18 and are available before July 15th

C.S.O.T.F.A. Member Discount Tickets are $15 click here

Children 12 and under – FREE with adult

Local Ticket Sales: Tickets are available for purchase at these locations:

The Music Connection – 3086 Bechelli Lane, Redding

The Brass Reed – 2650 S. Market St. Redding

Manton Corners – Manton Rd., Manton



Lodging

For our out of town guests and bands, the Comfort Inn in Red Bluff has partnered with us again this year to provide a beautiful room at a substantially reduced rate for folks coming to the festival from a long distance and needing a place to spend the night.