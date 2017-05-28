Sheriff Boating Safety Unit and Cal Fire vessel respond to Shasta Lake accident

On May 27, 2017, at 7:50 p.m., William Lee Knight, 29 years old of Redding, CA, was involved in a single boating accident on Shasta Lake at Ycotti Cove on the McCloud arm. He was driving his 1979 Rogers boat between 55-60 MPH, when he struck a wave. At the speed he was going, the boat broke apart, and Knight was ejected. He was not wearing a lifejacket. Witnesses and Knight’s friends saw the accident occur and responded to assist him. Knight was pulled out of the water and transported towards Bridge Bay. Witnesses called 911 to report the accident.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety Unit and the Cal Fire boat were dispatched and responded to the scene. Deputies and Cal Fire arrived and found the witnesses and debris field with depths over 300 feet.

Knight and his friends were located near Turntable Bay. Knight was transported to Bridge Bay Marina by Cal Fire to meet with an ambulance. He had minor injuries and refused any further medical treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety Unit investigated the accident and contacted all known witnesses. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this accident. If anyone else witnessed the accident, they are encouraged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Boating Safety Unit at 245-6075.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens recreating on Shasta Lake, that there is not a max speed limit on the main channels of the lake. Boaters need to maintain a safe speed for conditions and not operate their boats in a reckless or negligent manner. On windy and high boat traffic days, there can be large waves, which makes boating rough through the water. There is also lots of debris in many parts of the lake, which at higher speeds is difficult to see and avoid.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens: when recreating on a boat in the water, there has to be one life jacket for everyone on board. The Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to wear a life jacket when they are on or near the water.