Woman causes disturbance at City Hall, arrested for vandalism and indecent exposure

On May 23, 2017 at 1:30 p.m., the Redding Police Department received numerous reports of a woman causing a disturbance inside of City Hall. Forcep Birkle, 49 years of Redding, entered the south side of City Hall with the intention of breaking windows in the Mayor’s office. She claimed that she was, “Mad at the White House” and armed herself with a river rock. As she moved through the south foyer, she threw paperwork and other items to the ground. The disturbance she was causing escalated when she began destroying picture frames of past Redding Mayors with the river rock she had. When confronted by the coffee kiosk operator, she exposed her breasts and her buttocks. Eventually, Birkle exited the building via the south door and never made it to the upper floors of City Hall. She took the American Flag which had been posted in the southern foyer to honor City employees and their families who had served in the Armed Forces. She fled out the door and was eventually subdued by officers on the south side of City Hall. It was also discovered that Birkle had earlier been at the Shasta County Library where she caused a disturbance and threw a rock through a glass window near the entrance to the library.

Birkle was booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of felony vandalism, indecent exposure, disturbing the peace, petty theft, and resisting arrest.