On June 17, 2017, Another Chance Animal Welfare League is hosting a new fundraiser—Wine & Whiskers from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m at the Red Lion Inn on Hilltop Drive. The benefit will feature appetizers, bottomless wine glasses, dessert auction, raffles, silent auctions and door prizes.

Limited tickets are available for $35 per person or $300 for a table of ten at ACAWL Thrift Store, 9384 Deschutes Rd., in Palo Cedro.