RPD recognizes their department and community volunteers

April is National Volunteer Month, and the Redding Police Department wanted to celebrate and thank all of their amazing volunteers for their time and hard work.
Two volunteers stood out this year for their exceptional work—Chaplain Duane Friesen and Neighborhood Watch Coordinator Terri Moravec. Their hard work and dedication to the department and to the community inspires everyone around them. Throughout several departments within the City of Redding, volunteers contributed 83,661 hours of service. Based upon the average volunteer value rate, those hours are equal to $1,971,053.