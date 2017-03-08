Leadership Redding honors Dean Germano as 2017 Alumnus of the Year

On March 2, 2017 at its annual social event held at The McConnell Foundation, Dean Germano, CEO of the Shasta Community Health Center was honored by Leadership Redding as its 2017 Alumnus of the Year. Since 2002, an alumnus has been honored based on community involvement that resulted from his or her experience in the Leadership Redding program.

Germano was recognized for his broad reaching efforts to improve the health care delivery system to the medically underserved in the Redding area. Germano’s various leadership roles on many local and state boards directly benefit our North State, notably as current Board Emeritus of the California Primary Care Association; current member and past Chair of the Health Alliance of Northern California; past Chair of the Shasta County Public Health Advisory Board; past Chair of Golden Umbrella and Senior Nutrition Centers Advisory Board; and as past Vice-Chair and Chair of the Board of the California Endowment, a $3+ billion statewide healthcare foundation dedicated to improving the health and well-being of all Californians.

Many grant acquisitions have also been credited to Germano’s achievements; providing primary medical and dental care to the homeless via The Hope Van and a Dental Care program and Residency Training Center as examples. Germano joined Leadership Redding in 1994 when he moved to the area and credits the program with his gaining a better understanding of the communities in the Greater Redding area and introducing him to area professionals that helped foster the improvement of the local health care delivery system. He continues to stay involved in Leadership Redding as a program presenter on issues surrounding health care.

Past Leadership Redding alumnus award winners include John Truitt, Executive Director of Viva Downtown; Sue Lang, community history docent & downtown revitalization; Eddie McAllister, Vietnam veteran and organizer of Redding’s Global March for Peace & Unity; Kevin Kimple, past chair for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life; and Kellie Hamilton, founder of Communities for Police Canines.

Leadership Redding was established in 1985 and is a program of the Shasta Regional Community Foundation. Each year a new leadership class is formed with roughly 30 members that represent diverse parts of our community. Do you have something to add to the future of the City of Redding? The deadline for applications for the Leadership Redding Class of 2018 is 5 PM on Thursday, March 20th.

Visit www.leadershipredding.com for application documents and additional information.