Gloria Steinem to speak live via simulcast at Old City Hall on March 1

Steinem’s recent autobiography My Life on the Road is a perfect example of the personal being political, as Steinem-a front-runner in the Women’s Rights Movement-chronicles moments in her family and personal life that inspired her activism in the political arena. Through humorous and deeply moving anecdotes, the Steinem proves the point that by working together regular people can drive change, even given enormous obstacles. Her stories of respectful partnering with and learning from diverse peoples offer models for a powerfully inclusive collaborative structure. At the same time, Steinem’s recollections of many years working the campaign trail in the pursuit of equal rights, and especially during the last presidential elections, offer a fascinating insight into our current political environment.