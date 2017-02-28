Gloria Steinem to speak live via simulcast at Old City Hall on March 1

On Wed., March 1, 2017, the Shasta County Arts Council will be presenting a free Gloria Steinem LIVE Simulcast starting at 7:30 p.m. Ms. Steinem will be talking live through a simulcast about her recent autobiography “My Life on the Road.” The limited seating event will take place at the Old City Hall—1313 Market St, Redding.

Steinem’s recent autobiography My Life on the Road is a perfect example of the personal being political, as Steinem-a front-runner in the Women’s Rights Movement-chronicles moments in her family and personal life that inspired her activism in the political arena. Through humorous and deeply moving anecdotes, the Steinem proves the point that by working together regular people can drive change, even given enormous obstacles. Her stories of respectful partnering with and learning from diverse peoples offer models for a powerfully inclusive collaborative structure. At the same time, Steinem’s recollections of many years working the campaign trail in the pursuit of equal rights, and especially during the last presidential elections, offer a fascinating insight into our current political environment.

Steinem is a writer, lecturer, political activist, and feminist organizer. She travels in this and other countries as an organizer and lecturer and is a frequent media spokeswoman on issues of equality. She is particularly interested in the shared origins of sex and race caste systems, gender roles and child abuse as roots of violence, non-violent conflict resolution, the cultures of indigenous peoples, and organizing across boundaries for peace and justice.

The Book in Common is a shared, community read, designed to promote discussion and understanding of important issues facing the broader community. The Book in Common is chosen each year by a group of university faculty and staff and community members. Past community reads include The Yellow Birds, by Kevin Powers, The Soloist, by Steve Lopez, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, by William Kamkwamba, Zeitoun, by Dave Eggers, Unquenchable by Robert Glennon, The Distance Between Us, by Reyna Grande, and last year’s book in common, Just Mercy, by Bryan Stevenson. As in past years, Butte College, Chico State, the City and County have sponsored a variety of events: panel discussions, lectures, and other public events, in celebration of The Book in Common.