Palo Cedro Community Park to host annual Celebration of North State Wine fundraiser

On March 11, 2017, the Palo Cedro Community Park will host The Celebration of North State Wines fundraiser. The annual event will be from 5:30-10:00 p.m. at Mercy Oaks Banquet Room, 100 Mercy Oaks Drive and will provide guests with — wine tasting; heavy appetizers with special wine pairings; live music by NorthBeat Classic Rock and dancing; raffles that include a special gun raffle; live and silent auctions.

Participating Wineries attending are Albireo Cellars, Almendra Distillery & Winery, Bertagna Sun-Kissed Vineyard, Burnsini Winery, Churn Creek Cellars, Dakaro Cellars, Lassen Peak Winery, Long Creek Ranch & Winery, Matson Vineyards, Merlo Family Winery, Moseley Family Winery and New Clairvaux Winery.

Tickets $55 per person or $600 for sponsor table of eight can be purchase online at: www.TheCelebrationOfNorthstateWine.com; or at these locations—Tri-Counties Bank-Palo Cedro; Palo Cedro Feed; Shasta.com-Redding and Shasta Creations -Redding.