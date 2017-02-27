California State Old Time Fiddlers—District 6 announces scholarship winner

The California State Old Time Fiddlers, District 6 announces the winner of its first annual Fiddle Scholarship. Annalisa Freemyers of Red Bluff was the recipient of the award.

The 13-year-old fiddle student’s winning application was selected by the board of the Shasta area fiddle association on February 9. The prize offers one full year’s worth of weekly individual fiddle lessons and other helpful support. Annalisa has been playing the fiddle for four years, and also plays percussion and clarinet in school.

The CSOTFA, District 6 Fiddle Scholarship is open to any child, ages 7-18, in the service area of District 6. The California State Old Time Fiddlers Association is a registered California Non-Profit Assoc. Information on the 2018 Fiddle Scholarship may be obtained by mailing CSOTFA, Dist.6, P.O. Box 990462, Redding CA 96099-0462.