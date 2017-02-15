Acclaimed international pianist Alina Kiryayeva to perform at Cascade Theatre

Alina Kiryayeva has captured the attention of audiences and critics around the world with her “crystal clarity” (Imperial Valley Press). She will present a program of classic piano favorites at Cascade Theatre on Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Single tickets for this event are $40 (adults) and $20 (students), available through the Cascade Theatre box office or online at www.cascadetheatre.org. Season tickets for the Shasta Live! 2016-2017 concert series are $80 (adults), $40 (students), $120 for one adult family with two or more students, and $200 for two adult families with two or more students. For more information, or to purchase season tickets, call 530-247-7355 or visit the association online at www.shastalive.com.

Shasta Live! will also sponsor a student outreach performance with Alina Kiryayeva as a part of their Fine Arts Enrichment program in support of arts education in the Redding community. Established in 2000, we have had 64 artists perform for over 43,000 students from 60 schools since their move to the Cascade Theatre in 2012, every outreach performance presented by Shasta Live! has filled the 900 seat venue to capacity.

Alina Kiryayeva is a native of Ukraine. She performed her first solo recital at age eight, and solo debut with an orchestra at eleven. She was the First Prize winner of the Senigallia International Competition, Italy. Ms. Kiryayeva has also claimed top prizes in several international piano competitions in the United States, including the Grace Welsh International Competition, and the California Young Artist International Competition. Kiryayeva has toured Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Holland, Japan and the United States. She has performed with the Kharkov State Philharmonic and State Opera Theatre Orchestras, The Imperial Valley Symphony Orchestra and the New York Symphonic Ensemble Orchestra. Kiryayeva released a solo piano album in 2013 entitled “Sonatas.” The album was featured on 150th broadcast of “Women in Music” on CKWR Radio in Ontario, Canada. Click here to view a video on Alina Kiryayeva

The Shasta Community Concert Association was established in 1937 to present acclaimed national talent to the Redding community. This all-volunteer, nonprofit organization seeks to enrich the community by providing live concerts and support arts experiences for students through their Fine Arts Enrichment outreach program. Membership benefits include reciprocity with several neighboring community concert associations.

Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters. View a video about Live On Stage.