Shasta College to offer two-week South Africa expedition study abroad program

Shasta College’s Global Education Program expedition for Summer 2017 is scheduled for South Africa. For more information on this exciting opportunity, come to the informational meetings: Thursday, Feb. 9th at 7:00 pm in Room 804 and Monday, Feb. 13th at 3:00 pm in Room 1425 at the Shasta College Main Campus.

For more information contact the Global Education Center at (530) 242-7626 or stop by Room 2308.

Students participating in the study abroad program will spend two weeks, July 21 through Aug. 4, learning about the ecology of the tropical savannah, home to Africa’s iconic wildlife, and the rich marine environment of the coastal waters. Working alongside scientists from around the world, students will complete college courses while developing skills in field research to benefit conservation.

The informational meeting will give a general overview of the expedition program, field sites, and information about the region. Information about applications, program costs, scholarships and other logistics will be provided. Resources provided by our partner organization, Operation Wallacea, will also be shared. This meeting is free and open to the public.