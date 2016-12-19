Please support fundraising campaign at Shingletown Medical Center

Dear friends,

If you have Schwan’s in your area they have GREAT food and it’s delivered to your doorsteps!!

We’ve launched a “Shingletown Medical Center”, fundraising campaign and I need your help.

Schwan’s will give 20% of your product purchase and 40% of your eGift Card purchase (one per customer, per campaign) back to our campaign and you’ll get great food for your friends and family! Support me by clicking on the following link.

https://www.schwans-cares.com/ c/30627

Thanks for your support,

Patti Allison